Brokerages Set Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Price Target at $37.75

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

