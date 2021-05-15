Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $101.00

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYS. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of KRYS opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,067,000 after buying an additional 73,280 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after buying an additional 1,271,267 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 60.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 144,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 30.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 304,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after buying an additional 71,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit