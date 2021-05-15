Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $101.00

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYS. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of KRYS opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,067,000 after buying an additional 73,280 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after buying an additional 1,271,267 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 60.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 144,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 30.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 304,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after buying an additional 71,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

