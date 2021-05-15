Brokerages Set PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target at $18.75

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,298. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.