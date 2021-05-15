Brokerages Set PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target at $18.75

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,298. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.49.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
