Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $27.24

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

SLB stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

