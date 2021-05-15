Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $43.45

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after buying an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after buying an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.73. 740,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.