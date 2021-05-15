Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target at $53.20

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

TRHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.82. 176,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,520. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

