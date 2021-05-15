Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $851.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

