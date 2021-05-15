Brokers Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of VNOM opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 769.23%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

