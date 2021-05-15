Brokers Set Expectations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

CTS opened at C$6.67 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.79.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

