Brokers Set Expectations for Workhorse Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workhorse Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKHS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

WKHS opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after buying an additional 883,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

