(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

