BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDC. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Belden by 1,785.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Belden by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after buying an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDC opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

