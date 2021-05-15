BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Cap Tops $57.71 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $57.71 million and $14,995.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.60 or 0.01106363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00113573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060496 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

