Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 939 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

