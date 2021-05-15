Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

