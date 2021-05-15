Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,023 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

