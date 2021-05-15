Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,873 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,239,000 after buying an additional 4,298,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $32.24 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

