Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,956 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $87.70 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.