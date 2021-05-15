Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMBL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06. Bumble has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $374,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $7,242,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $112,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.