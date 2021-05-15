Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

