Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

CABO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,109.13.

CABO opened at $1,740.36 on Tuesday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,682.44 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,794.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,950.91.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at $3,017,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 45.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,695,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

