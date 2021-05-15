Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CRNCY stock remained flat at $$4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

