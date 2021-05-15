Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELY. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE:ELY opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,507,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

