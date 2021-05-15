Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to $12.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

