Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

CNE stock opened at C$3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.69. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$592.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.10.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

