Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.50.

GOOS opened at C$46.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.94. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$26.05 and a one year high of C$62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.54.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

