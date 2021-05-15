Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $77.71 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.