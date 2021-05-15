Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to C$223.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.63.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.54. 11,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.01. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

