Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Cannae by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

