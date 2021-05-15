Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Neutral

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $22.60 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the first quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Soliton by 87.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Soliton by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Soliton during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit