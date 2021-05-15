Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Neutral

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $22.60 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the first quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Soliton by 87.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Soliton by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Soliton during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

