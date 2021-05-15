Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Cardero Resource shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 264 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver Queen property located in Arizona through staking; and 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States.

