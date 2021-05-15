Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

CAH opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.