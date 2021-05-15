Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $56.34. 2,137,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Cardinal Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.