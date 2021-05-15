CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg Sells 15,442 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $66.00 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,972,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,113,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

