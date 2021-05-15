Carolyn Ferguson Purchases 12 Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($16.53) per share, with a total value of £151.80 ($198.33).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Carolyn Ferguson purchased 14 shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,073 ($14.02) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

GOG stock opened at GBX 1,306 ($17.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £563.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.21. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 533.70 ($6.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

