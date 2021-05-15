CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

CASI opened at $1.45 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

