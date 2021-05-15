Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:CBOE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.83. 556,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

