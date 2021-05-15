CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

CBRE Group stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

