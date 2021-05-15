CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCDBF. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

