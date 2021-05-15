CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.50.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.44. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$41.00 and a 1 year high of C$72.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares in the company, valued at C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total transaction of C$111,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at C$637,938. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

