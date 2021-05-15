CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.75.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in CDW by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW has a twelve month low of $96.91 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

