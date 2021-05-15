CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a one year low of $96.91 and a one year high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

