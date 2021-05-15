Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

CLSN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,149,298. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Earnings History for Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit