Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

CLSN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,149,298. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

