Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Celsius stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

