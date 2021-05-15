Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $105,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.