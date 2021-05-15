Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at $820,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.7% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.26.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

