Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.77.

NYSE CNC opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $360,572,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

