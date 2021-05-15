Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,499. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

