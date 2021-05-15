Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

