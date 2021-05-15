Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit