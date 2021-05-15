Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

